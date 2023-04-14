PICS: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her toned physique in an embellished ethnic co-ord; Ankit Gupta REACTS

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. Post her stint in the show, Priyanka is riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including music videos, shows, and even films. Just like her talent, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Priyanka has an amazing fashion sense, and it is often praised by everyone. Even during her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress was often applauded for flaunting her stunning outfits.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a few photos with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 16 fame is seen wearing a beige heavily embellished co-ord set and looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses here. Along with her outfit, her flawless curves, gorgeous looks, and confidence steal the limelight here. In the caption of these breathtaking photos, the diva added star emoticons. Fans left no stone unturned and flooded Priyanka's comment section with amazing compliments.

Take a look at her PICS here-

As soon as these pictures were up on the social media networking site, Priyanka's close friend Ankit Gupta was quick enough to praise her. Taking to her comment section, Ankit commented, "Itni hot ladki allowed hi nhi hai." Gautam Singh Vig also commented on her social media post.

Speaking about her personal life, Priyanka is also busy searching for a house in Mumbai. During a media interaction, Priyanka shared that she has seen a lot of places but couldn't find a perfect place of her choice.

On the professional front, there are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Also, Priyanka was offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, but several reports claim that the actress has backed out from the offer.

