PICS: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wears a stylish black dress to inaugurate a beauty store in Bandra

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the telly town. The actress gained a lot of stardom after playing the lead role in the hit show Udaariyaan. In the show, Priyanka featured opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was adored by the audience. She was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the second runner up. During her stint in the show, she was often complimented for her outfit choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well. Apart from this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, the actress was snapped in Bandra as she inaugurated a beauty store.

Priyanka Choudhary gets snapped in Bandra

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka was recently snapped at the inauguration ceremony of a beauty store in Bandra. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a stylish black dress as she posed for the cameras. She went for minimal makeup and tied her hair tightly. For the unversed, the actress recently went to Chandiagrh to shoot for her upcoming project with Ankit Gupta and shared glimpses from the same.

Check out the pictures

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

