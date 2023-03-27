PICS: Priyanka Choudhary looks sizzling in a white shimmery dress; Ankit Gupta REACTS

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. The actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Udaariyaan. In the show, Priyanka starred opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was loved by the masses. Not only her acting skills but Priyanka's fashion sense is also applauded by her fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often complimented for her sartorial choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well. Besides this, she is quite active on social and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared some sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Ankit Gupta reacts to Priyanka Choudhary’s new post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot where she can be seen donning a white dress. The actress looked absolutely breath-taking as she wore a strapless white satin dress. She opted for a glam makeup and kept her hair open. Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, ‘Shimmer, shine, and always stay kind.’ As soon as she shared the posts, fans were quick to drop their reactions. However, what caught our attention was Ankit Gupta’s comment as he dropped a heart under the picture.

Check out the post here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

