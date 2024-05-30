Surbhi Jyoti, known for her role in the hit TV series Qubool Hai and Naagin, recently celebrated her birthday on May 29. The actress was not only thrilled about her big day but also expressed excitement for her forthcoming series titled Gunaah.

Surbhi recently shared glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration with her close friends. She remains active on social media and often shares fun-filled reels.

Surbhi Jyoti shares glimpses of her birthday celebration

The Qubool Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with pictures from her birthday celebration with her close friends including Rithvik Dhanjani.

Surbhi Jyoti had a gala time while celebrating her 36th birthday with friends. In the lovely photos, the actress was seen enjoying time with close friends, including the charming Rithvik Dhanjani. The atmosphere was magical, decorated with colorful flowers, balloons, and a stunning cake. She can also be seen partying in the pool with friends.

Dressed in a stunning orange sunset swimwear paired with a chic sarong skirt, Surbhi exuded elegance effortlessly as her radiant smile stole the show.

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment sections with wishes and compliments. A fan wrote, "Your happiness radiates brightly in each and every picture..hence, all are my fav." Another fan commented, "So happy to see these lovely clicks with your loved ones."

Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti are set to co-star in the upcoming series Gunaah on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform released the teaser for the series on May 24. This drama series revolves around a protagonist who transforms into an anti-hero.

More about Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity with her performance in the romantic drama Qubool Hai. The actress has been a part of several TV shows such as Naagin, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and more. She has also worked in Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

