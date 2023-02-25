PICS: Ravi Dubey reunites with the cast of Saas Bina Sasural after 12 years; Fans REACT

Ravi Dubey is among the famous names in the telly industry. The versatile actor and style master, he is a complete package. The actor proved his mettle in acting with popular shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Jamaai Raja and others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to his fabulous looks and fitness. Ravi Dubey is a man of many trades and has excelled in each of them. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, the actor turned produced shared a picture which was from the reunion of his popular show. Ravi Dubey reunites with Saas Bina Sasural cast

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ravi shared a series of pictures with the cast of his popular daily soap Saas Bina Sasural. The pictures included his on-screen wife Aishwarya Sakhuja along with the whole cast and they looked super happy as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Ravi wrote ‘Happiness and Warmth and love and bliss and everything nice that’s what we were like together 12years ago and that’s what we are now …#aboutlastnight #SaasBinaSasural #reunion #happytimes.’ As soon as he shared the pictures, fans got nostalgic to see Ravi and Aishwarya together after a long hiatus. One user wrote ‘Tej and Toasty seeing you together after ages’ while another fan commented ‘Favourite show forever.’ Check out the post here

About Ravi Dubey Talking about his personal life, Ravi is married to Sargun Mehta and the couple own a production house Dreamiyata. They are back as producers with their new show, Junooniyatt starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. The show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm.

