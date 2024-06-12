Reem Shaikh, who was last seen in the courtroom drama, Raisighani v/s Raisinghani alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi continues to entertain the audience with her participation in Laughter Chefs. Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment is hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Reem Shaikh recently teased fans with a sneak peek into her upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs on her social media handles.

Reem Shaikh channels Kareena Kapoor's iconic character

The Raisighani v/s Raisinghani actress took to her Instagram handle to share her stunning transformation into the iconic character Poo, portrayed by Bollywood's beloved diva Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She accompanied the post with a witty caption, “PHAT…”

Reem Shaikh just looks pretty, hot and tempting in a sleeveless baby pink sequin top paired with a high low hemline and layered with an open front blazer. She completed the look with a high waist buckled detail wrap mini skirt and brown ankle boots. With her hair left loose and minimal makeup, she truly embodies Poo's timeless glamor.

As soon as Reem Shaikh uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with Poo’s dialogues and compliments. A fan wrote, “Tumhara koi hq nhi bnta ki tum itni sundr lago. (You have no right to look so beautiful).” Another fan commented, “You slayed and how!”

About Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh, known for her performances across Indian television and Hindi cinema, has established her status as a household name. Among her projects are Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Her latest appearance was in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where she starred alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, has a star-studded lineup. Joining them are Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. Jannat and Reem team up as partners on the show. In the upcoming episode, the celebrities will be dressed as popular characters from Bollywood movies.

