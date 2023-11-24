PICS: Ridhi Dogra redefines formal fashion in purple blazer look; actress exudes chic boss lady vibes

Ridhi Dogra is basking in success after Jawan earned a monstrous response at the box office. The actress has left an impressive mark in the industry with her acting and stunning looks. Recently, she raised the internet's temperature by wearing a sexy black harness top, exuding confidence and embracing a chic look. And now, Ridhi Dogra looks majestic and impeccable in a purple pantsuit.

Ridhi Dogra shells chic boss lady vibes in purple look

The Jawan actress barely fails to leave the internet ablaze with her exquisite taste in styling herself. Speaking of her latest look, Ridhi redefines the formal look by carrying a purple blazer set. What added more elegance is her minimalist approach to styling the pantsuit with gold statement accessories.

To add more drama and hotness, Ridhi Dogra kept her blazer buttons open. It's just a 'too hot to handle' style statement that has captured the hearts of her fans. Posting the series of photographs, the actress captioned it with heart emojis.

Have a look at Ridhi Dogra's latest style:

Taking the formal dress to a new level, Ridhi did not miss adding a stylish twist to it. She looks smoking hot in dewy makeup. Needless to say, the nude color lipstick offered a young radiance.

The sizzling hot and flirtatious poses are enough to make our day. Her affinity for statement accessories and slaying in style is clearly visible, too. Further, the short hairstyle compliments her stunning style, offering a chic look. The last slide of the series is proof that Ridhi Dogra can carry every style effortlessly.

Coming to her makeup, the Tiger 3 actress wore dramatic strokes of eyeliner, giving her eyes the oomph fans are falling for. Her cheeks are subtly flushing with a shimmery light pink blush.

Fans go crazy over Ridhi Dogra's latest hot look

After Ridhi Dogra shared the series of photos from her recent photoshoot, it took no time for the comments to pour in. While a fan dropped purple heart emojis, another comment read, "Ravishing." Also, the attractive pout pose did not go unnoticed.

Here's how fans reacted to Ridhi Dogra's formal blazer look:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Prince Narula: 5 reasons why he's called 'The King of reality shows'