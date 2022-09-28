PICS: Rubina Dilaik feels grateful as she looks back at her journey; Poses in a white stylish outfit

Rubina Dilaik can be called as the reigning diva of the entertainment industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is presently winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense.

Rubina is active on her social media handle and often uploads glamorous pictures. Today, she treated her fans by sharing amazing pictures on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the actress is dressed up in an all-white outfit. She donned a white crop top and paired it with white palazzo pants. What makes her look more stylish is the white transparent jacket that she donned on her attire. Sharing these photos, Rubina captioned, "I always make an effort to remind myself of where I began from, and that fills my heart with gratitude".