PICS: Rubina Dilaik is a vision to behold in a stunning outfit; Fans call her the 'Prettiest creation of God'

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. She started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has been entertaining audiences for a decade and impressed the masses with her exceptional acting prowess. However, along with her acting skills, Rubina also has a strong fashion game and never fails to make jaw drops with her glamorous pictures.

Rubina is very active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. Today was no different! The actress took to her social media account and dropped some stunning pictures of herself from her recent photoshoot. In these snaps, Rubina is decked up in a green faux fur strapless top and sported her top with black leather pants and heels. Rubina looks absolutely breathtaking as she flaunts her outfit and strikes captivating poses. Her subtle makeup and messy bun complement her attire. Sharing these photos, Rubina wrote, "You were made to be kissed often and well."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Fans took to her comment section and praised the actress's beauty by penning amazing comments. One fan wrote, "Prettiest creation of God", while the other user wrote, "Gorgeous queen". Actress Aneri Vajani also dropped heart emojis on Rubina's post.

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018. After their marriage, the duo went through a rough patch and they even mentioned that they contemplated divorce. Rubina and Abhinav then participated in Bigg Boss 14 and considering their immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and most romantic couple in the industry.

Rubina Dilaik's professional front:

Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.