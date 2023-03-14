PICS: Rubina Dilaik looks royal as she dons a golden saree; Fans call her 'TV ki Aishwarya Rai'

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time now. Be it her acting prowess or gorgeous looks, the diva always made headlines and left fans astonished. Over the years, Rubina has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and swooned the hearts of the audience with both her real and reel personality. She enjoys a massive fan following who root for her ardently and never skip a chance to shower their love on her. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with amazing pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared dreamy pictures from her sister’s wedding that took place in Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina Dilaik serves look as she dons a saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared pictures in a saree and fans were literally in awe of her beauty. In the pictures, she looked no less than a goddess as she was wearing a golden saree and posed for the lenses. Talking about her look, with her holden saree she opted for royal jewelry and did a rose hair bun. She went for bold makeup which went really well with her overall attire. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Golden Glow.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans showered her with compliments. A user wrote ‘Rubina in Saree~ end of world’, while another fan commented ‘Tv ki aishwarya rai.’

Check out here

Rubina Dilaik’s work

Rubina started her career professionally with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

