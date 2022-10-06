PICS: Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat and others attend Mr. Faisu's birthday bash

Faisal Shaikh is among the popular personalities in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. His journey started as a content creator on social media and gained immense popularity after creating engaging, unique content. He recently did his first-ever television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and emerged as one of the finalists in the show. At present, he is entertaining the audience by showcasing his exceptional dance performances on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

On September 5, the fan-favorite Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh celebrated his birthday. The social media star had a grand birthday bash that was attended by many popular faces from the entertainment industry. Celebs such as Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat and Jannat Zubair attended Faisu's birthday bash in the city. All stars decked up in glamourous stylish attires to celebrate his birthday.