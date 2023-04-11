PICS: Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday with Anupamaa co-stars; Poses with Shivangi Joshi, Satish and more

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but her real down-to-earth behavior towards everyone is also appreciated by her fans. The actress celebrated her 46th birthday on April 5 and received heartfelt wishes from her friends, family, fans, and colleagues. On Monday evening, Rupali threw a party which was attended by her close friends and family.

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday with friends and co-stars

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly threw a birthday party on Monday evening for her close friends, family members and colleagues. In the pictures, we can see the actress posing with her husband and son while her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah was also present. Her Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey also arrived at the party with his wife.Shivangi Joshi, Delnaaz Irani and Bhakhtyar Irani were also snapped at the party as they posed for the lenses. Moreover, Harshad Chopra along with her co-star Pranali Rathod and Jaswir Kaur also graced at the party. Overall, it was star-studded bash and Rupali looked absolutely gorgeous in a black and white maxi dress.

Here are the pictures

Rupali Ganguly's work

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

