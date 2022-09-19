PICS: Rupali Ganguly wishes Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch on her birthday; Calls her 'Enthu cutlet'
Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead role in the top-rated show Anupamaa.
Rupali Ganguly is among the well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is presently seen in the top-rated show Anupamaa where she essays the main lead character and has been winning the heart of the masses with her exceptional acting skills. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. Anupamaa's co-stars share an amazing camaraderie amongst themselves and often share pictures and videos with each other on their respective social media handles.
Today, Rupali Ganguly dropped some amazing pictures with her co-star Alpana Buch on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Alpana essays Rupali's on-screen mother-in-law in Anupamaa. As Alpana celebrates her birthday today, Rupali penned a sweet birthday note for the actress. Sharing their pictures, Rupali wrote, "Happy Birthday to My fellow enthu cutlet From co actors to besties -Love u Baa …Bhagwaan aapko sukh Shaanti Samriddhi aur mujhe zindagi bhar jhelne ki shakti de Happyyyyy Birthday!! THU THU THU".
Talking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.
Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.
Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as they have now introduced a new interesting plot. The present plot revolves around Toshu's affair and the Shah family celebrating the birth of Kinjal and Toshu's daughter. This has kept the audiences hooked to the screens, and the show is receiving a great response.
