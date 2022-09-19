PICS: Rupali Ganguly wishes Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch on her birthday; Calls her 'Enthu cutlet'

Rupali Ganguly is among the well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is presently seen in the top-rated show Anupamaa where she essays the main lead character and has been winning the heart of the masses with her exceptional acting skills. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. Anupamaa's co-stars share an amazing camaraderie amongst themselves and often share pictures and videos with each other on their respective social media handles.

Today, Rupali Ganguly dropped some amazing pictures with her co-star Alpana Buch on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Alpana essays Rupali's on-screen mother-in-law in Anupamaa. As Alpana celebrates her birthday today, Rupali penned a sweet birthday note for the actress. Sharing their pictures, Rupali wrote, "Happy Birthday to My fellow enthu cutlet From co actors to besties -Love u Baa …Bhagwaan aapko sukh Shaanti Samriddhi aur mujhe zindagi bhar jhelne ki shakti de Happyyyyy Birthday!! THU THU THU".