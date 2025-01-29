PICS: Saba Qamar drops heartfelt note revealing she was diagnosed with severe diarrhea; says 'I promise I’ll be...'

Saba Qamar has not only crafted a popular status for herself in the Pakistani industry but has also impressed audiences owing to her work in Indian cinema. Recently, the actress updated fans about her health and revealed that she was diagnosed with diarrhea. According to her, she will soon make a comeback but now is currently in the recovery phase. Not only this but the Cheekh actress shared a few photos from the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba Qamar posted a photo that showed her lying on the hospital bed with her loved ones by her side. The smile on her face came as a relief, thereby proving that she had been recovering. Besides the photos, she wrote, "Hey my amazing fans! I know a lot of you were worried about me. So I just want to let you know that I had severe diarrhea, but Alhamdulillah, I’m feeling much better now."

She continued, "I’m healing, recovering, and my wonderful team is taking care of me." Further, expressing her gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and prayers, Saba Qamar stated, "Your love and prayers mean so much to me, and I promise I’ll be back really, really soon. Love you all, please keep me in your duas."

Take a look at her post here:

Last week, Saba was busy in a magazine shoot but updated her status, mentioning that she was on a short break. She posted a heartfelt note on her story and assured fans about her well-being. "Sometimes in life, you just need to take a step back, be quiet for a bit, and give yourself time to hear and recharge," an excerpt from her note read.

The Pagal Khana actress also thanked her fans for constantly showing concern about her health and keeping a check on her.

Workwise, Saba Qamar was last seen in Pagal Khana as Noor-e-Saba. On the professional front, she will be next seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming show Case No. 9.

