PICS: Sargun Mehta flaunts a bright smile as she poses with Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta, Hitesh Bharadwaj

With Christmas around the corner, the world has officially entered the holiday season. Celebs are on vacation, thereby making the most of the winters. Among them are Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The lovebirds are aboard, spending quality time together and creating delightful memories. While the couple kept giving a sneak peek into their fun trip, Sargun Mehta made a small meeting gesture with Ankit Gupta.

Sargun Mehta poses together with Ankit Gupta; pens a funny caption

There's no denying that Sargun Mehta has impressed fans with her stellar performances and charming personality. Known for her acting mettle in the Punjabi industry, the actress is currently enjoying winters a little more with her husband, Ravi Dubey. Meanwhile, she met Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta.

Treating fans with their heartwarming and sweet meetup, Sargun dropped a couple of snaps with the Udaariyaan actor. It seemed like a perfect moment as they posed with happy faces.

Sharing the snapshots, Sargun Mehta wrote, “Aisa lag raha school assemble mein teacher ne khada karaya hai. @6_ankitgupta @hitesh_bharadwaj #Udaariyaan”

Look at the post here:

Ankit Gupta comments on Sargun Mehta's post

You might have laughed after reading the caption Sargun Mehta chose for the post. So, it was obvious for netizens to react with laughter emojis. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta had something to say about it. The actor wrote, “Wahi to hua tha @sargunmehta teacher ne khada kr diya tha.”

Have a look at Ankit Gupta’s reaction:

For the inexperienced, Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starred as Tejo Kair Sandhu and Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan. The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata.

More about Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta is known for his stints in shows like Sadda Haq and Begusarai. He received a major breakthrough owing to his role in Udaariyaan and earned additional fame after his participation in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

During his time inside the controversial house, the actor created headlines for his close bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While Ankit got evicted by the housemates, the actress ended up as the second runner-up after Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

