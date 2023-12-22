PICS: Shaheer Sheikh shares snaps with Kriti Sanon; expresses gratitude for Do Patti

There's no denying that Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the showbiz industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and has earned himself a decent name compared to other contemporary actors. Whether his stellar performances or endearing personality, Shaheer makes fans skip their heartbeat. Lately, he is making headlines owing to his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon.

Shaheer Sheikh feels grateful for ‘Do Patti’

Starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, Do Patti is billed as a mystery thriller. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the team recently wrapped up the shooting for the project. Interestingly, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to appear in Do Patti and share screens with the stellar cast.

A few minutes ago, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor dropped a series of pictures expressing his gratitude towards the Do Patti team for having him in the film. The post shows Shaheer sharing the frame with National Award winner Kriti Sanon and the director, Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Sharing the delightful moments with the cast of Do Patti, Shaheer Sheikh penned, “Gratitude for having met each one of you and humbled by the love and support I got along the way. #gratitude DoPatti @kathhapictures @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial.”

Have a look at his post:

The first slide is all about happy faces giving out positive vibes. The subsequent photos show the Do Patti team having fun and partying together. What might steal your heart is the wholesome selfie of Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon. The two look adorable together, letting their eyes speak volume.

More about Shaheer Sheikh

Hold on! You might feel nostalgic when reading about Shaheer’s early work in the industry. The actor was mostly seen in youthful shows, but his fandom saw a huge upsurge owing to his role as Arjuna in Mahabharat. He also did shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

About Do Patti

For the uninformed, Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, who is also known as BOB. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is bankrolled by her and Kriti under the banners of Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. Do Patti will be released next year on Netflix.

