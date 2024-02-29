Namita Thapar, who is currently seen judging the business reality show, Shark Tank India, is quite active on her social media handle. With her profound knowledge about the business world and her guidance, several aspiring entrepreneurs and their businesses have seen growth. Along with being a prominent business personality, Namita has also kept her social media game strong and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Namita Thapar collaborated with MS Dhoni:

A few hours back, Namita Thapar took to her social media handle and treated fans with a few pictures. She shared a few snaps with ace Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and announced their collaboration. In these pictures, Namita is decked up in a stylish all-pink blazer set. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni looks handsome as always in a grey suit. Sharing these snaps, Namita writes, "Something exciting coming up soon.. stay tuned!"

Take a look at Namita Thapar's post here-

Speaking about MS Dhoni, he recently collaborated with rapper MC Stan for a project.

On the other hand, Namita Thapar is seen judging Shark Tank India 3. For the uninformed, Namita worked in the United States for six years in the field of marketing and finance. After that, she returned to India and joined her father’s business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, as a Chief Financial Officer. Currently, she is serving as the Executive Director of the company.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to businessman Vikas Thapar. The couple has two sons, Vir and Jai.

About Shark Tank India Season 3:

Shark Tank India Season 3 offers a huge platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business ideas. If they succeed in impressing the judges, the pitchers then receive funds to boost their business. Also, the interesting lineup of sharks/entrepreneurs belonging to diverse business backgrounds makes the reality show worth the watch.

The sharks from Season 1 like Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh continue to be a part of Season 3. The other sharks are Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, and Radhika Gupta. The business reality show premiered on January 22, 2024.

