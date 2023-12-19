PICS: Shraddha Arya enjoys ‘Housie’ with her favorite people; shares memorable moments

Shraddha Arya maintains a huge fan following, thanks to her acting mettle and lively personality. She recently came back from her Switzerland trip, and now the actress is enjoying fun and quality time with her close friends and buddies as they gather for a night over. Shraddha dropped a few snippets, treating fans with some precious moments she spent with her homies!

Shraddha Arya’s winning dance steals the spotlight

As the Kundali Bhagya actress enjoyed being together with her friends and close ones, Shraddha Arya made sure to make the most of the time. She played Housie games and bonded over lots of Indian cuisines, including Biryani. The first few slides of the post contain selfies with her squad. The happy faces in the frame are enough to show that all of them had lots of fun and endless chats.

However, the last slide of the post is something that did not go unnoticed either. Shraddha Arya joyously danced as she won the game and was handed over the cash prize. Sharing the delightful moment, she wrote, “Housie Night at home with the whole House full with my Favorite people. Swipe to the last slide to see my Victory Dance.”

Have a look at her post:

Apart from this, Shraddha Arya also posted a funny video with her squad that left netizens in stitches. In the video, the actress says, “Hey bhagwan, mere paapon ki saza mere doston ko hi dena kyunki inhone hi mujhe bigada hai (Oh God, punish my friends for my sins because they are the ones who have spoiled me).”

Watch the banter video here:

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is known for her appearances in various television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. Currently, she is seen in Kundali Bhagya alongside Shakti Anand. Well, it has been years since the actress has been a part of this show.

It was in 2006 that she made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. Further, Shraddha also starred in Ram Gopal Varma’s drama film Nishabd.

