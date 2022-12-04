PICS: Shraddha Arya gets draped in 'grace and glamour' as she attends Dheeraj Dhoopar's party

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town, and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for more than 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. Earlier, the actress was paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was a part of the show for a long time. Later, after his exit, Shakti Arora joined Kundali Bhagya and is paired opposite Shraddha.

During Shraddha and Dheeraj's stint in Kundali Bhagya, both actors formed a great bond and are best friends. They are often spotted attending each other's personal celebrations. Recently, Dheeraj's song titled 'Aabaad' starring him and Aamna Sharif was released, and it became a huge hit within a short span. The actors were then seen celebrating their song's success and were joined by close friends. Shraddha made a starry appearance in a stunning outfit at Aabaad's celebration.