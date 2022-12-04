PICS: Shraddha Arya gets draped in 'grace and glamour' as she attends Dheeraj Dhoopar's party
Shraddha Arya recently attended Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif's song Aabaad's success party in the city.
Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town, and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for more than 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. Earlier, the actress was paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was a part of the show for a long time. Later, after his exit, Shakti Arora joined Kundali Bhagya and is paired opposite Shraddha.
During Shraddha and Dheeraj's stint in Kundali Bhagya, both actors formed a great bond and are best friends. They are often spotted attending each other's personal celebrations. Recently, Dheeraj's song titled 'Aabaad' starring him and Aamna Sharif was released, and it became a huge hit within a short span. The actors were then seen celebrating their song's success and were joined by close friends. Shraddha made a starry appearance in a stunning outfit at Aabaad's celebration.
Shraddha Arya's outfit:
Putting up her best fashion foot forward, Shraddha Arya opted for a bronze heavily embellished saree as she attended the event. What elevated her entire look was the sequined blouse that she matched with her six-yard and looked nothing less than regal as she posed for the pictures. Speaking about her jewelry, the Kundan necklace and the ring added the much-needed glam factor to her traditional look. Shraddha styled her hair open and opted for a high-definition makeup that complements her outfit. Sharing such gorgeous photos, she captioned, "Draped in Grace & Glamour."
Take a look at her PICS here-
Shraddha Arya's personal life:
Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.
On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
