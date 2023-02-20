PICS: Shraddha Arya poses in front of 'INS Vikrant'; Salutes the Indian flag

Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. The actress has been a part of the daily soap Kundali Bhagya for five years now and her character is loved by the viewers. She is often seen sharing funny videos and pictures with her co-stars from the sets of the show and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on the actress. Recently, Shraddha shared some patriotic pictures from her visit to India's famous ship, INS Vikrant. Shraddha Arya shares patriotic pictures as she poses in front of INS Vikrant

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of pictures from her recent visit to India’s legendary ship ‘INS Vikrant.’ In the pictures, the actress gave a peek of the entire ship from outside and was also seen saluting the Indian flag. She looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress which she carried with a blue handbag. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote ‘The Pride of India. The GIANT that needs no Introduction, INSVIKRANT P.S. All pictures were taken and have been posted only after taking the required permissions & approvals.’ Check out the pictures here

About Shraddha Arya Talking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Besides this, she has also been featured in many music videos alongside several popular actors.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya shares a selfie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as they travel to Kerala; See PIC