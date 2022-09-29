PICS: Shweta Tiwari dazzles in a gorgeous mint green gown; Fans praise her beauty and call her 'stunning'
Shweta Tiwari is presently a part of the popular show 'Main Hoon Aparajita'.
Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She has been a part of numerous shows in her career, and fans applaud her phenomenal performances every time. Along with her work, the actress has also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often amazes her followers by sharing jaw-dropping pictures.
Today again Shweta Tiwari took the internet by storm as she dropped some glamourous photos on her Instagram handle. In these snaps, Shweta looks mesmerising in a mint green heavily embellished off-shoulder gown. The actress has opted for glamourous makeup that perfectly complements her attire and left her wavy tresses open. Shweta also paired minimal accessories like small diamond earrings and rings with her outfit. Her comment section is flooded with comments; fans have also praised Shweta's beauty.
Speaking about her personal life, the actress is a proud mother of two, a daughter Palak and a son Reyansh.
Shweta Tiwari's professional commitments:
Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. The actress was also appreciated for her roles in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.
Shweta participated in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. She collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain for a music video titled ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now a part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.
