PICS: Shweta Tiwari dazzles in a gorgeous mint green gown; Fans praise her beauty and call her 'stunning'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She has been a part of numerous shows in her career, and fans applaud her phenomenal performances every time. Along with her work, the actress has also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often amazes her followers by sharing jaw-dropping pictures.

Today again Shweta Tiwari took the internet by storm as she dropped some glamourous photos on her Instagram handle. In these snaps, Shweta looks mesmerising in a mint green heavily embellished off-shoulder gown. The actress has opted for glamourous makeup that perfectly complements her attire and left her wavy tresses open. Shweta also paired minimal accessories like small diamond earrings and rings with her outfit. Her comment section is flooded with comments; fans have also praised Shweta's beauty.