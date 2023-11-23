PICS: Shweta Tiwari flaunts timeless beauty in red outfit; daughter Palak Tiwari carries chic look

The holiday season is here! Actress Shweta Tiwari is seen enjoying the same with her son Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari. They are having fun playing with snow in the picturesque hills, already making us crave a winter holiday.

Well, it has been a couple of days since Shweta and her children have been spending quality time together during their vacation period. While the Bigg Boss 4 winner kept sharing unseen pictures from her trip, she continued doing so this time, too. Shweta dropped a few more snaps with Reyansh and Palak on social media.

Shweta Tiwari shines in red, displays elegance

After flaunting her timeless beauty in a black outfit, Shweta Tiwari is seen defining an outstanding style in a vibrant red turtle-neck sweater in her latest social media post. By pairing it with a black pair of jeans and white sneakers, the Bigg Boss 4 winner continued pushing the envelope.

Further, her affinity for sunglasses is no longer a secret for her fans. In the latest snaps, Shweta is wearing sunglasses and a waist bag.

Look at Shweta Tiwari's post here:

Speaking of the first picture in the series, Shweta has a bird sitting on her shoulder. The following pictures show the actress posing simply yet elegantly in the camera. Further, the other pictures also have Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. The former carries a chic look in brown pants and a cozy beige-colored sweater. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress did not forget to match her outfit with a woolen cap.

Palak Tiwari shares heart-melting picture with brother Reyansh

Recently, Palak Tiwari captured the hearts of her fans as she wore coffee-colored thermals while posing in the scenic hills. Beautifully embracing her form, Palak went for messy open tresses, a black jacket, and brown boots.

She shared a series of pictures on social media and captioned it, "Your average holiday girly." The first snap shows Palak keeping her head on Reyansh's little shoulder. The adorable brother-sister bond made netizens fall in love with them.

Here's what Palak Tiwari shared on social media:

