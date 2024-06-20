Shweta Tiwari, known for her role as Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from her stellar performances, the actress has a talent for setting trends and turning heads wherever she goes.

The seasoned actress recently posted pictures in a blue kurta set on her social media handle. In a world obsessed with glamour, Shweta stands out by choosing breezy kurtas and suits for her style.

Shweta Tiwari stuns in traditional Kurta

The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in an easy breezy blue kurta set. Shweta has always expressed her soft corner for traditional attires with her fashion choices.

The popular actress radiated elegance in a breezy blue kurta paired with complementing bottoms and a silk dupatta featuring delicate European Rose prints.

She accessorized her look with gold-plated chandbali earrings adorned with white pearls, a versatile ornate design that complements any style and personality. She kept her hair in loose waves and opted for minimal makeup as always.

Shweta applied nude lipstick, subtle eyeliner, defined brows, and blush that enhanced her features naturally without being too heavy. She went for red heels with her outfit, complimenting her look.

As soon as Shweta Tiwari uploaded the pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Being Classy is Being TRADITIONAL.” Another fan commented, “U look beautiful in ethnic.”

More about Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the character Prerna in Kasauti Zindagii Kay. Since then, she has showcased her versatility across various television shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Beyond her acting talent, Shweta has participated in reality TV as well emerging victorious in Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, and recently she reached the finals in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has also worked in web series, notably featuring in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

