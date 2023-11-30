PICS: Sneha Wagh share glimpses of her last day on Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan sets; team throws farewell party

Sneha Wagh has played many roles across various TV shows. She recently appeared as the character Protima in the Colors series Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. However, Wagh has now finished her time on the show, wrapping up her portrayal of Protima. With Protima written off the series, the Neerja cast and crew organized a farewell party for Wagh on her last day of filming to celebrate the conclusion of her stint.

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan’s team bid farewell to Sneha Wagh

Protima, essayed by Sneha Wagh, is a character who plays an important role in grabbing TRPs for Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. But now, the actress has concluded her journey as Protima in the show. The team planned a little farewell party for Sneha to mark her last day on the sets.

Sharing glimpses of her last moments with the co-stars and crew members, Sneha Wagh penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, “That’s how my last day on the set was…A beautiful journey of Protima comes to an end. Will definitely miss the vibe. Thanks to everyone who trusted me, supported me, and stayed with me on this roller coaster journey of the ride,

Further, she added, “High on Emotions, bidding adieu is a bit difficult but thats the cycle of life! Last but not the least I’ll miss neerja calling her mother out every moment … Protimaaaaaaa !!!!!!!”

Here's what Sneha Wagh posted:

The series of pictures shows Sneha Wagh hugging Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan’s lead actress, Aastha Sharma. The following photos give a sneak peek into Sneha expressing gratitude towards the team. Making the moment more memorable, she cuts a cake as she bids adieu to them.

Sneha Wagh’s work in industry

She started her career at a young age but gained a breakthrough after she bagged the role of Ratan Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera. She is also known for her drama series Jyoti. Further, Sneha Wagh appeared in various shows, including Chandragupta Maurya and Mere Sai. Her performance in numerous daily soaps is totally impressive. Besides this, the 36-year-old made headlines owing to her participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. In Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, the actress shared screen alongside Rajveer Singh.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin promotes self-love, shares lively video on social media