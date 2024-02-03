Sonarika Bhadoria is best known for her role as Parvati in the popular series Devon Ka Dev Mahadev. In 2022, she surprised her fans with the news of her engagement. And now she is all set to get married. The actress, who will tie the knot on February 18, kickstarted her wedding celebrations with Mata ki Chowki.

Sonarika Bhadoria kickstarts her wedding celebrations

Mata ki Chowki is a spiritual program for special occasions like weddings, birthdays, and others. Individuals sing bhajans, perform dances, and offer puja. Sonarika Bhadoria took to social media to share glimpses of the program, which was also attended by her friend Arti Singh.

Sharing her excitement, she said, "The Mata ki Chowki was our first step towards our marriage rituals. This was the only event we are having in Mumbai, so I can say that it was no less than a reception for me. My close friends and family were present for this auspicious day which made me and Vikas and our families feel all the more loved."

Check out the pictures from the occasion here:

Further, she added that she sought Mata's blessings before starting this new journey and said, "The vibe and energy was totally outstanding with us dancing our hearts out in front of Devi Maa. We seeked her blessings for a healthy and prosperous start of the new chapter of my and Vikas' life."

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress shared with ETimes that she will get married on February 18, 2024, which will be a five-day long ceremony. There will be a Mayra ritual, followed by haldi and a cocktail-cum-sangeet ceremony.

On the work front, Sonarika has been seen in several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, such as Saansein, Hindutva, Indrajith, and Jadoogadu, among so many others. She made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. The actress garnered immense attention for her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also been part of serials like Prithvi Vallabh and Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

ALSO READ: Dolly Sohi quits Jhanak after being diagnosed with cervical cancer; undergoing treatment and radiation