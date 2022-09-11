PICS: Surbhi Chandna receives birthday wish from rumored BF Karnn Sharma; Mansi Srivastava says 'couple goals'
Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill' and will star opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.
Surbhi Chandna celebrates her birthday today September 11. Surbhi is amongst the top actresses in the showbiz world and has gained immense popularity over the years owing to her acting skills and style sense. Apart from her professional life, Surbhi is also making headlines for her personal life. Recently, the actress dropped a series of love-filled pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma on his birthday. As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on the rumoured couple.
Today, Surbhi and Karnn have again managed to grab the limelight as the latter wished his rumoured lady love on her birthday by penning a cute short note. Karnn dropped several unseen pictures with Surbhi on his Instagram handle which also include some old rare pictures of them. Sharing this, Karnn wrote, "Wishing You A Day That Is As Special As You Are Its Always so Difficult To Put into words how much you mean to Me..“It’s an extraordinary thing to meet someone who you can bare your soul to, and who’ll accept you for what you are.”Happy Birthday Mija #14 @officialsurbhic."
Within the blink of an eye, Karnn's comment section of this post was flooded with friends and fans pouring their love on them. Surbhi's friend Mansi Srivastava wrote, "U both are couple goals", Shrenu Parikh wrote, whereas "Awwwiieee". Fans have also penned amazing comments for Surbhi and Karnn.
Shrenu Parikh, who was Surbhi's co-star in Ishqbaaaz, and later became one of her closest friends, also dropped a cute clip for Surbhi on her birthday and penned a note for her. Sharing this video, Shrenu wrote, "In the world where losing your own self and your people is so normal ,I’m glad we are still going stronger with each passing day! Sharing these amazing moments (blurry but real) with the world that we spent with you birthday girl! We are lucky to have you…! Happiest birthday @officialsurbhic You be you always!"
Speaking about Karnn Sharma's profession, he is a corporate professional and his Instagram is filled with rare pictures with Surbhi from date nights, and brunch outings back in 2016. In one of the pictures, Asha Negi is also a part of the group.
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen in an upcoming show titled 'Sherdil Shergill' and will star opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.
