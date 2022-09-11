PICS: Surbhi Chandna receives birthday wish from rumored BF Karnn Sharma; Mansi Srivastava says 'couple goals'

Surbhi Chandna celebrates her birthday today September 11. Surbhi is amongst the top actresses in the showbiz world and has gained immense popularity over the years owing to her acting skills and style sense. Apart from her professional life, Surbhi is also making headlines for her personal life. Recently, the actress dropped a series of love-filled pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma on his birthday. As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on the rumoured couple.

Today, Surbhi and Karnn have again managed to grab the limelight as the latter wished his rumoured lady love on her birthday by penning a cute short note. Karnn dropped several unseen pictures with Surbhi on his Instagram handle which also include some old rare pictures of them. Sharing this, Karnn wrote, "Wishing You A Day That Is As Special As You Are Its Always so Difficult To Put into words how much you mean to Me..“It’s an extraordinary thing to meet someone who you can bare your soul to, and who’ll accept you for what you are.”Happy Birthday Mija #14 @officialsurbhic."