PICS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast get together for Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding; Disha Vakani joins
The cast of the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently came together to celebrate the wedding ceremony of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s son. What caught everyone’s attention was Disha Vakani’s presence at the party.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bringing smiles to millions of faces for a long time now. The cast of the show is like a big giant family who often share heartwarming pictures and videos from the sets of the show and their get-togethers. Recently, Palak Sindhwani who plays Sonu, and Sachin Shroff who portrays the role of Taarak treated fans with some beautiful clicks from Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s son’s wedding. Disha Vakani who played the iconic character of Dayaben on the show was also seen in one of the frames.
Palak Sindhwani and Sachin Shroff drop photos from Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding
Taking to her Instagram stories, Palak Sindhwani shared two pictures from her visit to Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding. The actress is spotted striking a pose with Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Snehal Chandwadkar, and Sunayana Fozdar Disha Vakani along with her daughter is also spotted in one of the portraits.
Sachin Shroff too dropped glimpses from the night by re-sharing Mandar Chandwadkar’s wife Snehal’s stories. In the image shared by Sachin, the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is posing for the lens.
Take a look at Disha Vakani with her team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:
Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers have reintroduced the character of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi on special demand. Mona Mevawallah has replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal for the role. However, fans are still waiting for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s return to the show.
There has been a lot of buzz about Disha being brought back to the Gokuldham society around Diwali. But it didn’t work out. To calm down fans’ disappointment, producer Asit Kumarr Modi came up with an assurance to bring back Dayaben. He stated, “Daya Bbhabhi will return soon. I know you all are upset with us but I also know you all love us. We value your love and we aren’t playing with your emotions. Trust us. We are going to bring back Daya Bhabhi soon. Due to some circumstances, we couldn’t bring her back on Diwali. But in a matter of a few days, I promise you all that she will be back in Gokuldham society. Please don’t get miffed and stay tuned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”
About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of audiences for the last fifteen years. The show has an ensemble cast consisting of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and many more. In recent times, it has come under a lot of controversies due to the exit of Shailesh Lodha after his fallout with the production house.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his Neela Telefilms banner. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV.
