PICS: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra can't 'afford being away' from each other; Say 'Unapologetically US'
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and professional lives. Both fell in love in Salman Khan's reality show, and since then they have been painting the town in red with their chemistry. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry.
Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash took the internet by storm as she uploaded a series of pictures with Karan Kundrra on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the two look lost in their own paradise as they gaze at each other and are effortlessly gorgeous together. After this, the actress even shared her stunning solo pictures and made many hearts swoon with her amazing photos.
Sharing these snaps, Tejasswi captioned, "It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford being away Unapologetically US @kkundrra." Speaking about their outfits, Tejasswi looked stunning in a white one-shoulder crop top and paired it with white pants, whereas Karan looked dapper in a white shirt with matching pants and completed his look with a graphic blazer.
Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:
Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.
