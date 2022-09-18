PICS: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra can't 'afford being away' from each other; Say 'Unapologetically US'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and professional lives. Both fell in love in Salman Khan's reality show, and since then they have been painting the town in red with their chemistry. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry.

Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash took the internet by storm as she uploaded a series of pictures with Karan Kundrra on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the two look lost in their own paradise as they gaze at each other and are effortlessly gorgeous together. After this, the actress even shared her stunning solo pictures and made many hearts swoon with her amazing photos.