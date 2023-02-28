PICS: Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in a glittery green dress for her night out

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures and videos on her social media handle from her photoshoot. Recently, she was snapped as she was all decked up for a night out and looked stunning. Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning as she gets snapped

Recently, Tejasswi was snapped in the city as she was all dolled up for a night out. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning in a glittery green dress which had puffed sleeves. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open. She also accessorised her look with a hand bag and wore nude heels. Overall, she looked gorgeous as she posed for the paps. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans were quick to drop heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Check out the pictures here

Tejasswi Prakash career Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

