PICS: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her upcoming film with 'Khiladi' Rohit Shetty; Looks stunning in blue dress

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is riding high on success and is now gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life'. This will be Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role. The promotions of the film has already started and the actress looked stunning at the event.

Tejasswi Prakash poses with Rohit Shetty at the promotional event

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared pictures with Rohit Shetty as they were seen promoting their upcoming film 'School College Ani Life.’ Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Ab yeh khiladi milenge “school college ani life” mein…Near your theatres 14th April Promotion begins.’ For the unversed, this is the first time Rohit is producing a Marathi film. For the event, Tejasswi looked stunning as she donned a blue gown and wore white high heels.

Here are the glimpses

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

