PICS: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her upcoming film with Rohti Shetty; Calls it their 'first team stunt'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is riding high on success and is now gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life'. This will be Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role.

Tejasswi Prakash poses with Rohit Shetty at the promotional event

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a couple of pictures with Rohit Shetty from the promotion of their upcoming film 'School College Ani Life.’ Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘Our first team stunt Promotions part 2 School college Ani life 14th April in your theatres @itsrohitshetty.’ For the unversed, this is the first time Rohit is producing a Marathi film. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning yellow halter neck dress whereas the filmmaker looked handsome in a grey shirt which he paired with a black cargo. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with emojis and also expressed their excitement.

Here are the pictures

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

