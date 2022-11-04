PICS: Urvashi Dholakia embraces her stretch marks in mint green bikini with a powerful message

Urvashi Dholakia is a renowned name in the television industry. She is known for her phenomenal acting prowess and has time and again, proved her mettle. Urvashi is a woman with experiences in both, her professional and personal life. The 43-year-old has played several characters to date but her character, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, remains a cult and classic one. While her aura is infectious and her personal life has always been the talk of the town, she didn't let any of her life experiences pull her down. Urvashi's message on women-empowerment is an eye-opener

Urvashi Dholakia is also known for not mincing her words and speaking her mind out unfiltered. In the age where using filters comes naturally to people, Urvashi's latest Instagram post talks about embracing our flaws with confidence. The post talks about women empowerment, and it reads, "EMBRACING WOMANHOOD. From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look,to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation! Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ. A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning! (sic)" Take a look at her Instagram post here:

Urvashi Dholakia demands her followers' undivided attention with these sizzling bikini pics, along with an empowering message for all women. The comments box was filled with appreciation posts from Urvashi's industry friends and her followers. "Dear urvashi, you are a lovely person and a beautiful , strong mother and I must say u looking super hot (sic)," read a comment. Another read, "bold and beautiful." Interestingly, Urvashi Dholakia had worn this bikini back in 2019 too, when she jetted off on a beachy vacation with her friends. Check out the post here:

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia opened up about how she is blessed with a beautiful family, and a fruitful career but also seeks companionship. "What more do you need? What more can I ask for in my life? A companion? Everybody wants companionship, and let me not beat around the bush again. I mean people say, ‘I am very happy alone’. No. Because eventually when you are walking alone and you come across somebody who is willing to show you a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, you want that love. So you want that companionship. I am not saying I want to get married, but I am saying companionship is also something that one looks for. When I’ll find one, I’ll find one." Urvashi has two sons Kshitij and Sagar and often posts funny videos with them on social media.

