PICS: Vivek Dahiya exudes comfy vibes in casual printed shirt; calls himself 'Double-shot espresso'

Vivek Dahiya is busy with his participation in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He is one of the most promising contestants on the show. While he keeps treating the fans with banter videos with his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, this time, Vivek has surprised fans with his latest look. The actor looks young and attractive in a casual printed shirt. Have a look.

Vivek Dahiya exudes casual vibes with his latest look

A few minutes ago, Vivek shared some snaps on his official social media handle, leaving the internet ablaze. His current style is a wonderful combination of high fashion and athleisure. In his recent social media post, Vivek is wearing a printed casual white shirt. The quirky prints add a sense of casual vibes, and the down-shoulder pattern provides a comfortable touch.

Vivek did not create an absolute contrast but paired it with blue denim. The actor made confident fashion statements even after donning the common and evergreen combination of white and blue. Also, the white sneakers completed his overall look and provided a sporty approach. Further, to make his outfit grab most of the attention, Vivek Dahiya did not add many accessories except a watch on his left wrist.

He captioned the series of photos, "I'm not trying to be everyone's cup of tea. I'm my own double-shot espresso."

Have a look at Vivek Dahiya's post:

Fans shower love on Vivek Dahiya's latest snaps

As soon as Vivek dropped the pictures on social media, fans began pouring love on him in no time. Reacting to the photo, one of the fans wrote, "And you look up (fire emojis)." Another comment read, "Love the stylish look Mr. dahiya."

Look at some of the comments:

Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi's love story

Divyanka and Vivek were introduced on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein Vivek was roped in for a cameo. A few weeks later, their engagement and marriage news began doing rounds on the internet. Later, the couple performed an engagement on January 16, 2016, followed by a grand wedding in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai.

