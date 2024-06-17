PICS: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit and wife Sheena Bajaj buy new 'Ashiyana;' perform griha pravesh puja

Replacing Shehzad Dhami as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has earned Rohit Purohit incredible fame in the industry. Fans love him, and his on-screen chemistry with Samriddhi Shukla is equally admired. Hence, he often remains in the news, but this time, he is grabbing attention as he became the proud owner of a new house in Mumbai. Rohit and his wife, Sheena Bajaj, recently purchased a new abode, and the pictures are going viral on social media.

The couple also held Griha Pravesh puja, which was attended by their family members and close acquaintances. Sheena also posted an emotional note celebrating the momentous occasion.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohit Purohit and wife Sheena Bajaj's new home

Rohit Purohit's wife, Sheena Bajaj took to her social media handle and shared photos from the puja ceremony. The actress also wrote a heartfelt note to express her happiness. Purchasing a new home got more special as the occasion fell on Father's Day 2024.

Captioning the snapshots, Sheena penned, "Birthday ,ghar parwesh,family time n Father’s Day when it’s all on the same day sooo happy for our first ashiyana in Mumbai #dreamscometrue ty for the support."

Have a look at the post here:

In the pictures, we can see the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wearing traditional attire, while his wife looks beautiful in an elegant Sharara outfit. The two complemented each other and their wide smile was proof of them being on cloud nine.

Fans extend congratulatory wishes

Reacting to Sheena's post, fans congratulated the couple for their new home. One of the netizens wrote, "Lovely.. congratulations @imsheenabajaj @rohitpurohit08 .. Happy bday heroine rise n shine always." Another one mentioned, 'Wish you a very very happy birthday many many congratulation Tumhen duniya ki har khushi mile." Further, a comment read, "You guys deserve the best May God bless you more A hearty congratulations to both."

For the uninitiated, Rohit Purohit has been a part of the television industry for many years. Some of his notable shows are Shaurya Aur Suhani, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Udaariyaan, and Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

Pinkvilla congratulates Rohit and Sheena for their new beginning.

