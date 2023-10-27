Pinkvilla Poll: Who is right amid the ongoing fight between Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a power couple. However, things didn’t go as planned. While fans of the couple were rooting for them to win over everyone with their game strategy, it seems they drifted away as separate individuals since the very beginning of the game.

Who is right between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande?

Outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and Vicky were the perfect couple and they enjoyed immense fan following. Once they stepped inside the house, their dynamics took a turn. On several occasions, Ankita Lokhande shared how lonely she feels inside the house despite being with her husband. In fact, within the first few days, she broke down and had a conversation with Vicky about this.

Recently, the two are making back-to-back headlines due to their fight. We conducted a poll asking netizens their opinions on who they think is right. To our question, ‘Amidst constant fights between the lovebirds inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, who would you support?’ It seems everyone is impressed with Vicky Jain’s game strategy, as the results came to Ankita Lokhande- 47.7% and Vicky Jain- 52.3%.

What netizens think

It goes without saying many contestants inside the house also admire Vicky Jain, and the businessman quickly gained immense support. The internet is flooded with videos and clips from Bigg Boss 17 showing Vicky and Ankita's fights inside the house. Some have portrayed Vicky as the villain, others are divided between whom to choose.

On Instagram, some also explained their thoughts on the couple’s game strategy. One user wrote, “Both are acting. they have planned to create a rift between each other for fan support and sympathy. Very poor planning & bcoz of their and many other contestant fake attitude this season looks like a flop show.”

A few netizens sided with Vicky and wrote, “Vicky ki strategy sahi hain.” Another wrote, “Viky is playing good ...he is mingling with eve one ...quite sensible.”

“So sad the husband has made the wife look like a villain....talking behind her, making fun of her, clearly making her look negative ...sad...he goes to everyone except his wife....she will feel insecure and left out .. but still the world will blame her,” reads another comment.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fights

Very recently, Ankita and Vicky had a fight when they even brought their relationship into it. Ankita was not happy with Vicky choosing to help Munawar in the kitchen. Later, when the two confronted each other, things escalated quickly, with Ankita telling her husband, "I am getting weak, I thought you were my strength but you are not. You are going ahead and I am not happy. This was for both of us. Do whatever you want."

Even after a a few days of entering the house, Ankita told Vicky that she feels lonely and he is not there for her.

