The much-anticipated night of glitz and glamour, Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 is finally here! A-listers from Bollywood and the television industry graced the TRENDS Walk of Fame as the celebrities put their stylish feet forward. Among the many special moments, one that caught our attention was Rupali Ganguly and Akshay Kumar’s warm interaction. Check out the special moment here.

Rupali Ganguly and Akshay Kumar’s interaction

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who dazzled in a silver saree was seen interacting with Akshay Kumar at the event. They seemed to share something funny as Rupali made a face at the latter, and Kumar hugged her.

Watch Rupali Ganguly’s interaction with Akshay Kumar here:

While Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous in a silver saree, Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a white suit. This may come as a surprise to many but Rupali Ganguly and Akshay Kumar share a very strong and old bond. The Anupamaa actress met the Bollywood actor through her father in his early days. Since then, Ganguly has been tying Rakhi to the actor.

The event also saw other celebrities from Bollywood and television industry turning up in their best. Among television celebrities, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jasmin Bhasin, Ankit Gupta, and others marked their attendance.

