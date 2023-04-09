Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya look glamourous as they pose in stunning outfits; PICS
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.
Popular celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. Be it their love-dipped pictures or traveling together to dreamy locations, Divyanka and Vivek have shown us what a perfect relationship looks like. The couple is adorably addressed as DiVek and fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on them. On April 7, Divyanka and Vivek dropped many jaws as they attended Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya look glamourous:
On April 7, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya graced Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 and won the prestigious Enigmatic Power Couple - TV award. For this gala celebration, Divyanka wore a stunning off-shoulder pink gown, whereas Vivek looked handsome in an all-black suit. The power couple left everyone stunned and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Sharing these amazing snaps, Divyanka wrote, "अगर आप के शहर में भी हो रही है बिजली की कटौती तो याद कीजिए हमें - क्योंकि हम हैं आपके अपने-Power Couple #PinkvillaStyleIcons2023 #EnigmaticPowerCouple #PowerCouple." As soon as this post was up, fans and friends showered immense love on this adorable couple.
Take a look at their PICS here-
About Pinkvilla Style Icons 2:
Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, held on April 7, was indeed a gala celebration organized at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was truly a star-studded night where celebrities and prominent personalities from different walks of life was honored for being the Style Icon in their respective field. The Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 was graced by all the A-listers from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries. Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 saw the presence of many popular TV celebs including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash among others.
