Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Karan Kundrra wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV

Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, held on April 7, was indeed a gala celebration organized at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was truly a star-studded night where celebrities and prominent personalities from different walks of life was honored for being the Style Icon in their respective field. The Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 was graced by all the A-listers from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries. Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 saw the presence of many popular TV celebs including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash among others.

The stars had put their best fashion foot forward and looked marvelous in their stunning outfits at the award night. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized, and Karan Kundrra won Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV. Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present a set of various awards to celebrities. At the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, LG Refrigerators joined hands with Pinkvilla to present the Stunningly Stylish Actor-TV award to Karan Kundrra.

Karan Kundrra wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV:

Handsome Hunk Karan Kundrra is among the most popular celebrities in the industry and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Known for his talent and fashion, Karan has often been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. From quirky prints and stylish blazers to eye-catching traditional looks, he has been unafraid to experiment with them and often left fans stunned with his impeccable sartorial picks. For Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, Karan donned an all-black look and looked dapper as always. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star wore a black shirt and black pants with ancient prints at the bottom. He won LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV award presented by Vishal Dutta - Sales Head, Modern Trade, LG Electronics, and actress Sudha Chandran.

Along with Karan Kundrra, many other celebrities were honored at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in the thriller fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

