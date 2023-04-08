Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Tejasswi Prakash wins LG presents Stunningly Stylish Actress - TV

The leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla organized the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on 7th April at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs including Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Govinda, and others were seen making stunning appearances on the red carpet. It was a grand night and the event was highly successful that honored celebrities from different walks of life.

Tejasswi Prakash wins the LG presents Stunningly Stylish Actress - TV

For the prestigious awards show, several reputed brands partnered to present the different award categories. The electronics giant, LG joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, in the capacity of Powered By sponsor. Among several categories, it sponsored the category of Stunningly Stylish Actress- TV. Tejasswi Prakash was the winner in this category. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. Sudha Chandran and Ajay Sharma, General Manager: Marketing Head Home appliances and AC Business, LG Electronics presented the award to the actress on stage.

Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a white strappy gown with a black bow in the front that was wrapped around the shoulder. She kept the look minimal with only statement earrings. The actress took to her social media to share outfit details with her fans. Her fans shared excitement over this look and commented that they are loving how experimental Tejasswi has become when it comes to her outfits and looks.

Take a look at Tejasswi’s picture here:

Mr. Anuj Ayodhyawasi, Vice President, Refrigerator Business said about the association, “We are delighted to be associated with the Pinkvilla Style Icons, which celebrate the best in fashion, style, and creativity. As a company that values constant innovation and design, LG Electronics is proud to support this event that recognizes and honors those who inspire and set trends in the cinema, fashion, sports, and culinary industries. We believe that appliances should not only be functional but also aesthetically pleasing and our range of stunningly stylish refrigerators are a testament to that. We are proud to be associated with this event and to showcase our commitment to excellence in both design and performance."

