Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: 5 moods of Karan Kundrra on the carpet that prove why he has more female fans

April 7 was undoubtedly a grand night as Pinkvilla hosted its most coveted award night, Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. Pinkvilla Style Icons made its debut in 2022, where several A-listers from different walks of life graced the event and were honored for setting new fashion bars and breaking the stereotypes. Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 was no less! It was held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott on April 7, and several prominent names from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries attended the gala night. Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 saw the presence of many popular TV celebs including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash among others.

Speaking of Karan Kundrra, we love how Karan Kundrra broke the barriers of stereotypical fashion by flaunting his eccentric looks. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, he has been unbeatable, and time and again, he proved it. For Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, Karan sported an all-black look but with style and swooned many hearts as he walked the red carpet. His confidence, charm, and exceptional fashion sense made every girl go weak on their knees. For the grand night, Karan sported a silk black plain shirt and palazzo pants with ancient prints on the bottoms.

But what elevated his look here is his classy jewelry. Karan wore a gold and white pearl beaded necklace and stunning silver rings. Another factor that adds the much-needed glam quotient to his look is Karan's makeup. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor sported kajol that compliments his entire all-black look. As he walked the red carpet at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, Karan simply turned many heads while posing for the paparazzi. His heart-melting candid expressions and his stylish look became the talk of the town for all the right reasons, and we ain't complaining!

Here are 5 different moods of Karan Kundrra on the carpet that prove why he has more female fans:

Full of Swag:

The Style Icon look:

Candid:

Exuding Charm:

Cuteness overloaded:

At Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, Karan won the Stunningly Stylish Actor - TV award. Along with Karan Kundrra, many other celebrities were honored at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in the thriller fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

