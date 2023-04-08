Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Karan Kundrra turns a gentleman for his lady love Tejasswi Prakash; WATCH

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra stole the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 with their cutesy moment.

Written by Drishti Doel   |  Published on Apr 08, 2023   |  12:42 AM IST  |  3.3K
Pinkvilla
Image Source: APH Images

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 is finally here! The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honors celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood have added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. Not only this, many renowned television faces have also graced the show with their stylish appearances.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share a cutesy moment

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples of the showbiz world who just stole the show with their cutesy moment. In tonight’s award show, we saw the actor turning a true gentleman for his ladylove as he adjusted her chair so that Tejasswi can sit comfortably. Talking about their stylish appearances, Karan looked uber cool in a black dapper outfit whereas Tejasswi looked beautiful in a shimmery white gown.

Check out the video here

Image Source: APH images

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Priyanka Choudhary; Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and more join the party

About The Author
Drishti Doel
Drishti Doel

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!