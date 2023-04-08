Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Karan Kundrra turns a gentleman for his lady love Tejasswi Prakash; WATCH

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 is finally here! The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honors celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood have added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. Not only this, many renowned television faces have also graced the show with their stylish appearances.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share a cutesy moment

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples of the showbiz world who just stole the show with their cutesy moment. In tonight’s award show, we saw the actor turning a true gentleman for his ladylove as he adjusted her chair so that Tejasswi can sit comfortably. Talking about their stylish appearances, Karan looked uber cool in a black dapper outfit whereas Tejasswi looked beautiful in a shimmery white gown.

