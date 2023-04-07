Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Priyanka Choudhary; Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and more join the party

After a successful first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, we are back with the second edition of the coveted award show where we will celebrate and honour some of the most popular personalities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. The first edition premiered on June 16, 2022, and amassed a staggering 1 billion reach across all digital platforms. Today, on April 7th, the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is being held and it is going to be held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Many A-listers of the showbiz world have already started arriving for the event and we just can’t take our eyes off them.

Priyanka Chouhdary, Divyanka Tripathi and more arrive for event

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Priyanka Choudhary is already in the house and the actress looked like a doll as she posed for the paps. She looked stunning a fluffy green dress which she accessorised with a pair of silver heels and a choker style necklace. She opted for a glam makeup and did a sleek ponytail. On the other hand, power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya made a stylish appearance as they arrived hand in hand for the event. The actress was looking gorgeous in a silver embellished gown whereas the latter was all decked up in a black suit. Moreover, Sharad Kelkar looked uber cool in a dapper outfit as he arrived for the show.

Check out the glimpses here

