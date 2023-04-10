Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Shehnaaz Gill's candid moment with Shriya Saran is too cute to miss

Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, held on April 7, was indeed a gala celebration organized at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was truly a star-studded night where celebrities and prominent personalities from different walks of life was honored for being the Style Icon in their respective field. The Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 was graced by all the A-listers from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries. Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 saw the presence of many popular TV celebs including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash among others. The stars had put their best fashion foot forward and looked marvelous in their stunning outfits at the award night.

Shehnaaz Gill also graced the Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 award and exudes major boss lady vibes as she walked on the red carpet. The diva donned a stunning red dress and layered it with a red blazer. She sported red heels that matched her outfit and made heads turn as she made an appearance at the event. At Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, Shehnaaz Gill won the Super Stylish Charming Diva award which was presented to her by actress Shriya Saran. As Shehnaaz graced the stage of the show, the two divas had a fun candid chat and were all smiles as they spoke to each other. Shriya also looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkling top and skirt.

Here's a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill's candid moment with Shriya Saran:

Along with Shehnaaz Gill, many other celebrities were honored at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

