Piya Rangrezz actor Gaurav S. Bajaj and wife Sakshi set to welcome their second child
Gaurav Bajaj and his wife Sakshi are excited to become parents for the second time. They have a four-year old son named Vyom.
Gaurav S. Bajaj and his wife Sakshi recently celebrated their 10th anniversary along with their son Vyom’s birthday. The couple also revealed that they are excited to welcome their second child and see both their kids bond and grow together. According to Gaurav, although parenthood can be a hectic process, it is ultimately a blessing for them.
Checkout Gaurav S Bajaj’s Instagram post:
Gaurav narrated about his wife’s overwhelming experience when they had their first child, however now the couple is quite relaxed and calm while expecting their second child. The actor further expressed his gratitude towards all the food delivery apps as his wife Sakshi was able to have different kinds of food everyday during her pregnancy days. They are expecting to have a girl child this time.
Gaurav’s wife Sakshi described the string of images with an adorable caption. She wrote: “Lost in the whirlwind of our Son’s birthday candles, but here’s a belated toast to a decade of our own flame
Happy 10th anniversary, Cheers to decade of Love, Laughter and perfectly imperfect life together! @gauravsbajaj
Thankyou @lucibellos_caffe to make it even more special with the delicious cake.”
Celeb’s reaction to the post
The beautiful photos of Gaurav and Sakshi received immense love and best wishes from their friends from the television industry. Celebrities like Karan Tacker, Aalisha Panwar , Balraj Syal, Farnaz shetty and Rakshanda Khan dropped their wonderful comments on the post of Gaurav and Sakshi congratulating the couple and their son Vyom. Rakshanda Khan commented: “Happyyyyy anniversary you gorgeous couple. And one big puchki for Vyom!!!!”. Alisha Panwar commented: “Congrats u both”
About Gaurav S Bajaj
Gaurav S. Bajaj (born 16 November 1988) is an Indian television actor. He is best known for portraying Daksh Patwardhan in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina which was aired on Star Plus. He has also appeared in the popular drama series Uttaran as Aman Verma. The actor’s repertoire also includes notable television series like Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Piya Rangrezz, and Choti Sardarni. On December 10, 2013, Gaurav and Sakshi Shhorwani exchanged vows. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vyom, in 2019.
