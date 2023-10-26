‘Please be a little aware’: Dipika Kakar gets scammed; shares information with fans to prevent this

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, Ruhaan this year. The celebrity couple revealed the little one’s face last month. The parents treat fans and followers with glimpses of their everyday life on social media. Recently, Dipika Kakar brought a concerning situation to the attention of her fans.

Dipika Kakar warns her fans of a scam

In her recent vlog, Dipika Kakar shared that in the last few days, she was scammed. She wanted to keep her fans informed and shared the information after cross-checking with others.

The actress said, “Around 3-4 days back, mere ghar pe ek parcel aaya ki ma’am aapka cash on delivery hain. Toh mein online cheezein mangwaati rehti hu, kabhi apne liye, kabhi Ruhaan ke liye. (I received a parcel and the mode of payment was cash on delivery. I keep ordering things for me and Ruhaan, and others.)”

Check out Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's family picture here:

She accepted the parcel after paying cash. It was addressed to her name and had her correct address and contact details. But when she opened the parcel, she realized that it was not something she ordered. The next few days, she continued receiving these parcels, but she refused to accept them. The delivery agent informed her that she would have to share the cancel OTP, which she readily did.

Further, she shared that she talked to others and found out that it’s a scam going on where the items are getting ordered by default, and are arriving for cash on delivery. She also informed that one should not share the OTP that the delivery agent asks for. In the evening, she received a few more parcels, which she returned and refused to share the OTP, and the delivery agent took them back.

About Dipika Kakar's current life

Dipika Kakar is currently enjoying a break from work and being a hands-on mom to baby Ruhaan. She and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed him this year. The Sasural Simaar Ka actress is in touch with her fans through social media. She has a YouTube channel, Dipika Ki Duniya, where she uploads vlogs regularly and shares details about her daily life, and family. The channel enjoys a substantial following.

ALSO READ: Sab yaha mere bacche hai': Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande takes Khaanzadi in her gang; Mannara feels left out