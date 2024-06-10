PM Modi Oath Ceremony 2024: Vishal Singh and Aman Gupta post glimpses of event from Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Sunday, June 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history when he took oath for a consecutive third term as the Prime Minister of the country in New Delhi. Other council of ministers also took oath on the same day at the swearing-in ceremony. Besides international and national dignitaries, many celebrities were also present at the event making it a star-studded appearance.

From television, Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta and actor Vishal Singh were also at Rashtrapati Bhavan as they were invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Aman Gupta and Vishal Singh post pics from Rashtrapati Bhavan

On June 8, late at night, Aman Gupta posted a picture of himself wearing a white shirt with a small Indian flag pinned on the shirt, at the left side of his chest. The Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit with the tricolor in the background for the picture. Along with the picture, in the caption, he wrote about how he hopes India continues to march forward with progress.

Check out Aman Gupta’s post here:

In the caption, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, “India continues to march forward." He continued, "Today is the Biggest celebration of the largest democracy in the world and I am humbled to be a part of it. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi ji on his third term. This election term has helped create a government that is ready to follow your visionary path, and build for the common good of India, a Viksit Bharat.”

Advertisement

Gupta concluded the note by reflecting on his hope for the future. He expressed, “Here's to making India a world leader and creating an eco system that fosters and supports the growth of our start ups and help us make the brand India shine brighter on global stage. 🇮🇳"

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh who currently lives in Los Angeles was back in the country to attend the ceremony. This morning, taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures from the evening. He also showed the invitation letter he received from the authorities.

Check out Vishal Singh's post here:

Reacting to Singh's post, his colleague Ravi Dubey dropped a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Kapil Sharma and others send best wishes for successful tenure