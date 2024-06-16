PM Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni share 'Melodi' selfie moment; Aly Goni REACTS to their jovial camaraderie

After taking oath for the third time as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi visited Italy for a day. He marked his presence at the G7 summit and even held a meeting with his Italian counterpart.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a jovial video with Narendra Modi on social media that took the internet by storm. The five-second clip shows both leaders sharing smiles, and the selfie video has received millions of views from the netizens. While several have reacted to it, Aly Goni also shared his reaction to the viral 'Melodi' video.

Aly Goni's candid reaction to Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni's video

In the video posted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on June 15 on X (formerly known as Twitter), the two global leaders can be smiling widely. Standing beside Narendra Modi, Meloni is heard saying, “Hello from the Melodi team.” The next moment, PM Modi can be heard laughing overwhelmingly.

Meloni also wrote, "Hi friends, from #Melodi." Interestingly, the hashtag became one of the top trending items on X in just no time. Re-sharing the video, Modi wrote, "Long live India-Italy friendship!"

In response to the same, Aly Goni expressed, "Aur yaha mein pigal gaya (heart in eyes and laughing emojis) (And here I melted)."

Check out his reaction here:

For the unknown, this isn't the first time that Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni grabbed eyeballs with their interactions. During the COP28 summit held in Dubai last year, the latter shared a selfie with PM Modi that went viral on social media.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni is one of the most popular actors in the television industry, and he has proved his acting chops in several television shows. He made his debut in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla but rose to fame owing to his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14, Aly is now seen in Laughter Chefs alongside Rahul Vaidya and other prominent television personalities. He maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing thoughts on relevant matters.