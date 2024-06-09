Arun Govil is known for playing the role of Lord Ram in the mythological TV series, Ramayan. The actor-turned-politician joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 18, 2021. The BJP leader contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and emerged victorious.

The television personality, as expected, attended the Oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Arun Govil graces PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Arun Govil took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie from the oath-taking ceremony. He expressed his gratitude for witnessing Prime Minister Modi's oath-taking ceremony and emphasized the weight of the responsibility shouldered by the nation's leader.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “तीसरी बार भारत के प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेकर आदरणीय श्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पुन: एक बार देश का नेतृत्व करने का दायित्व सम्हाला है। मुझे भी इस ऐतिहासिक क्षण का साक्षी बनने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। उसी दौरान कुछ अविस्मरणीय पल… (For the third time, Shri Narendra Modi has taken oath as the Prime Minister of India, once again shouldering the responsibility of leading the nation. I am also fortunate to be a witness to this historic moment. In the meantime, there were some unforgettable moments…)”

About Lok Sabha Elections

As per the Election Commission of India's data, Arun Govil secured victory with a margin of approximately ten thousand votes. The actor from Ramayan garnered 546,469 votes, surpassing Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma with 535,884 votes, and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Devvrat Tyagi, who received 87,025 votes.

ALSO READ: Reem Shaikh drops heartfelt birthday wish for Karan Wahi with cute throwback PICS; sparks fans' adoration