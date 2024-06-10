PM Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Kapil Sharma and others send best wishes for successful tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third time as the Prime Minister of the country on Sunday, 9th June in New Delhi. Other council of ministers also took oath on the same day at the swearing-in ceremony. After the ceremony, many celebrities, including, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rupali Ganguly extended their heartfelt congratulations to the PM.

Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Aly Goni, and Kapil Sharma congratulate PM Modi

Smriti Irani who lost her constituency Amethi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is not part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Taking to Twitter, she showed her support for the party and wrote, “Hearty congratulations to all Indians on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre once again and best wishes to all the honourable ministers of the BJP and the allied parties who have taken oath in this government.”

The post continued, “This Government led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak @narendramodi ji is definitely ready to work with full commitment and dedication to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and achieve the goal of building a 'developed India'. With best wishes for a successful tenure. Long live Mother India!”

Check out Smriti Irani’s post here:

Rupali Ganguly was one of the first to share a heartfelt message for PM Narendra Modi after he took oath to continue this third term. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress made headlines ahead of the Lok Sabha elections when she joined the BJP at the party headquarters. She said she was impressed by the party’s work in the country.

In her message, she wrote, “Heartfelt Congratulations to the Yugpurush for taking oath for the highest office in the country. only you can compassionately yet aggressively take Bharat and Bhartiyas to an era of progress and stature. I stand proud as a Modi Bhakt always

#jaihind @PMOIndia”

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta was at the oath ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Posting a picture of himself from there, he expressed his gratitude for being a part of the event. In the caption, he wrote, "India continues to march forward 🇮🇳. Today is the Biggest celebration of the largest democracy in the world and I am humbled to be a part of it. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi ji on his third term. This election term has helped create a government that is ready to follow your visionary path, and build for the common good of India, a Viksit Bharat."

He concluded with the hope for making India an eco-system that supports start-ups. "Here's to making India a world leader and creating an eco system that fosters and supports the growth of our start ups and help us make the brand India shine brighter on global stage. 🇮🇳," concluded Gupta.

Actor Aly Goni shared the post of Narendra Modi that he shared after taking oath and wrote, "Congratulations to our Prime Minister for taking The Oath."

Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote on X, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time We pray to God that you take our country to greater heights with your able leadership."

