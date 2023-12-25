POLL: Aishwarya Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, and more; VOTE for your favorite actress of 2023

In the world of television, 2023 has been a year of stellar performances and captivating dramas, with talented actresses leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. As the year comes to a close, it's time for viewers to voice their opinions and cast their votes for their favorite actress of 2023. Withut wasting time, go ahead and pick your favorite actress from the list below.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma, known for her roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and her current stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17, made headlines by stepping out of the serial world to participate in the adrenaline-pumping show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Indeed, it was a remarkable year for the popular actress. Will her versatility earn her the title of the favorite actress of 2023?

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, a television sensation, garnered immense fame for her lead role in Naagin 7. The actress needs no lengthy introduction. While she takes a break from television dramas, her personal projects and shows continue to keep her busy currently.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, alongside Kushal Tandon, has stolen hearts with their chemistry in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show's popularity skyrocketed, making them a beloved on-screen pair. Will their enchanting performances secure Shivangi Joshi's place as the favorite actress of 2023?

Sumbul Touqeer

After leaving an impact on Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer took on the challenging role of IPS officer Kavya in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The young actress has garnered immense love for her versatile performances. Will her portrayal in the new TV serial make her the audience's favorite?

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has been a constant in the television industry, essaying the role of Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya. The show's enduring success and her consistent performance make her a strong contender for the favorite actress title.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa has become a household name, and Rupali Ganguly's portrayal of the titular character has won hearts across all age groups. Will her stellar performance in this iconic TV series make her the favorite actress of the year?

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod, known for her role as Akshara, became part of one of the most loved on-screen couples in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was seen opposite Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu. Despite recent changes in the show, her impact remains unforgettable.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha's return to the screen alongside best friend Arjit Taneja in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye was a much-anticipated event. The romantic drama has lived up to expectations.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh, who began her acting career with Ishq Ka Rang Safed, has been making waves with her appearances in various TV shows, including Bekaaboo. She was seen as Bela in the TV serial this year.

Disha Parmar

The new mom was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in the much-loved TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Disha Parmar is currently enjoying her new phase as a mom to little Navya.

Vote for your favorite actress of 2023:

The stage is set, and the competition is fierce. Fans can cast their votes and make their favorite actress of 2023 shine. Cast your vote now!

